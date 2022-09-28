Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) volume exceeds 3.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $15.84, down -0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.91 and dropped to $15.505 before settling in for the closing price of $15.71. Over the past 52 weeks, MFC has traded in a range of $15.58-$22.19.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 1.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.70%. With a float of $1.90 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.92 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 38000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Manulife Financial Corporation is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +12.01 while generating a return on equity of 12.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.60% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.08 million, its volume of 3.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.86 in the near term. At $16.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.06.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.74 billion has total of 1,906,598K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 49,327 M in contrast with the sum of 5,312 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded -2,866 M and last quarter income was 2,275 M.