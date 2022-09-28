Marriott International Inc. (MAR) soared 1.81 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On September 27, 2022, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) opened at $139.40, higher 1.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.11 and dropped to $136.89 before settling in for the closing price of $136.22. Price fluctuations for MAR have ranged from $131.01 to $195.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 507.20% at the time writing. With a float of $263.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.20 million.

In an organization with 120000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Lodging industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Marriott International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 2,220,716. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,987 shares at a rate of $158.77, taking the stock ownership to the 14,461 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director sold 2,145 for $171.30, making the entire transaction worth $367,436. This insider now owns 1,224 shares in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.56) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 507.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to 4.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Marriott International Inc. (MAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.69 million. That was better than the volume of 2.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.01.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $156.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.44. However, in the short run, Marriott International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $140.90. Second resistance stands at $143.11. The third major resistance level sits at $145.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $132.46.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

There are currently 324,551K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,857 M according to its annual income of 1,099 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,338 M and its income totaled 678,000 K.