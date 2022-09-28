No matter how cynical the overall market is, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) performance over the last week is recorded -18.07%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $1.32, up 4.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.455 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has traded in a range of $0.91-$4.10.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.20%. With a float of $468.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $475.12 million.

The firm has a total of 4600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 886,557. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 561,112 shares at a rate of $1.58, taking the stock ownership to the 104,872,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 68,207 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $253,730. This insider now owns 167,551 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO], we can find that recorded value of 2.07 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 27.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6076, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4103. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5717. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1667.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 676.10 million has total of 475,291K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,241 M in contrast with the sum of -433,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 643,380 K and last quarter income was -65,660 K.