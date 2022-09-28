No matter how cynical the overall market is CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) performance over the last week is recorded -1.09%

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $69.62, soaring 0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.65 and dropped to $69.17 before settling in for the closing price of $69.59. Within the past 52 weeks, CSGP’s price has moved between $49.00 and $101.05.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 18.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.20%. With a float of $412.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4742 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.78, operating margin of +22.24, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CoStar Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 96.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 104,286. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,400 shares at a rate of $74.49, taking the stock ownership to the 20,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 2,000 for $72.51, making the entire transaction worth $145,020. This insider now owns 39,619 shares in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +15.05 while generating a return on equity of 5.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) raw stochastic average was set at 64.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.72 in the near term. At $71.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $72.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.76.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.43 billion based on 395,949K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,944 M and income totals 292,560 K. The company made 536,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 83,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.