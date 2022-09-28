No matter how cynical the overall market is, Toast Inc. (TOST) performance over the last week is recorded -3.65%

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $17.90, up 3.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.26 and dropped to $17.555 before settling in for the closing price of $17.37. Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has traded in a range of $11.91-$69.93.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -237.40%. With a float of $281.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.53 million.

The firm has a total of 3172 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.01, operating margin of -13.08, and the pretax margin is -28.74.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 2,443,678. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 128,954 shares at a rate of $18.95, taking the stock ownership to the 1,031,576 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 33,336 for $18.95, making the entire transaction worth $631,717. This insider now owns 288,936 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -28.56 while generating a return on equity of -157.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -237.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Toast Inc.’s (TOST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Toast Inc., TOST], we can find that recorded value of 3.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 57.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.63. The third major resistance level sits at $18.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.88.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.33 billion has total of 511,880K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,705 M in contrast with the sum of -487,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 675,000 K and last quarter income was -54,000 K.