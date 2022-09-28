No matter how cynical the overall market is ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) performance over the last week is recorded -7.05%

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock priced at $3.57, up 4.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.735 and dropped to $3.52 before settling in for the closing price of $3.52. VRAY’s price has ranged from $2.39 to $8.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 25.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.30%. With a float of $175.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 267 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.06, operating margin of -147.82, and the pretax margin is -156.94.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ViewRay Inc. is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 58,518. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.93, taking the stock ownership to the 113,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $2.89, making the entire transaction worth $28,898. This insider now owns 93,279 shares in total.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -156.94 while generating a return on equity of -73.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ViewRay Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.78 in the near term. At $3.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.35.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 686.01 million, the company has a total of 181,010K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 70,120 K while annual income is -110,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,150 K while its latest quarter income was -27,630 K.