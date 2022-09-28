No matter how cynical the overall market is, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) performance over the last week is recorded -6.94%

On September 27, 2022, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) opened at $29.47, higher 1.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.12 and dropped to $29.47 before settling in for the closing price of $29.08. Price fluctuations for WPM have ranged from $28.62 to $51.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 6.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.30% at the time writing. With a float of $449.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.68, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +62.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +62.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.63 million, its volume of 3.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) raw stochastic average was set at 5.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.94 in the near term. At $30.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Key Stats

There are currently 451,692K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,202 M according to its annual income of 754,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 302,920 K and its income totaled 149,070 K.