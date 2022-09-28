Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) plunged -1.20 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) stock priced at $3.36, down -1.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.385 and dropped to $3.27 before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. NMR’s price has ranged from $3.32 to $5.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.90%. With a float of $3.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.02 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26585 employees.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Nomura Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 39,112. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $2.61, taking the stock ownership to the 327,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,995 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $24,288. This insider now owns 177,500 shares in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nomura Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.37 in the near term. At $3.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.14.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.04 billion, the company has a total of 3,017,804K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,187 M while annual income is 1,273 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,157 M while its latest quarter income was 13,060 K.