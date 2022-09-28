Now that 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s volume has hit 2.39 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On September 27, 2022, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) opened at $17.15, lower -0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.20 and dropped to $17.08 before settling in for the closing price of $17.11. Price fluctuations for ONEM have ranged from $5.94 to $24.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -118.70% at the time writing. With a float of $178.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3090 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.50, operating margin of -39.46, and the pretax margin is -41.26.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 1Life Healthcare Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 6,753. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 394 shares at a rate of $17.14, taking the stock ownership to the 5,851 shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.49) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -40.97 while generating a return on equity of -22.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.17 in the near term. At $17.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.93.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Key Stats

There are currently 195,182K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 623,320 K according to its annual income of -254,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 255,840 K and its income totaled -93,810 K.