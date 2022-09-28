Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) 20 Days SMA touches -24.54%: The odds favor the bear

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.05, plunging -18.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.3099 and dropped to $4.19 before settling in for the closing price of $5.28. Within the past 52 weeks, OCUL’s price has moved between $2.91 and $12.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 87.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 96.70%. With a float of $75.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 228 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.88, operating margin of -179.30, and the pretax margin is -15.06.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 47,986. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.80, taking the stock ownership to the 5,944,761 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 40,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $199,940. This insider now owns 5,934,761 shares in total.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -15.06 while generating a return on equity of -7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 1.38 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s (OCUL) raw stochastic average was set at 38.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.02 in the near term. At $5.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.78.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 358.72 million based on 76,967K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,520 K and income totals -6,550 K. The company made 12,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.