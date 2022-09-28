PFS (Provident Financial Services Inc.) dropped -12.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.62, plunging -12.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.14 and dropped to $19.955 before settling in for the closing price of $23.16. Within the past 52 weeks, PFS’s price has moved between $21.28 and $26.20.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.50%. With a float of $70.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.33 million.

The firm has a total of 1119 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Provident Financial Services Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 10,813. In this transaction EVP & Chief Wealth Mgmt Off of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $21.63, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s EVP & Chief Wealth Mgmt Off bought 1,400 for $21.62, making the entire transaction worth $30,272. This insider now owns 39,683 shares in total.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +34.36 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Provident Financial Services Inc., PFS], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s (PFS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.97. The third major resistance level sits at $23.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.25.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.54 billion based on 75,443K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 489,150 K and income totals 167,920 K. The company made 127,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 39,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.