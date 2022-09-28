Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $6.57, up 0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.75 and dropped to $6.50 before settling in for the closing price of $6.53. Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has traded in a range of $6.53-$9.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.70%. With a float of $286.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.80 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.49, operating margin of +101.78, and the pretax margin is +83.50.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.43%, while institutional ownership is 8.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 19,478. In this transaction CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of this company bought 2,650 shares at a rate of $7.35, taking the stock ownership to the 53,331 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $7.35, making the entire transaction worth $14,700. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +83.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 0.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

The latest stats from [Prospect Capital Corporation, PSEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.7 million was superior to 1.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.88.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.59 billion has total of 394,797K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 710,900 K in contrast with the sum of 582,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 184,620 K and last quarter income was -47,460 K.