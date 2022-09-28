Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) posted a -8.65% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $10.13, up 1.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.23 and dropped to $9.665 before settling in for the closing price of $9.93. Over the past 52 weeks, XM has traded in a range of $9.87-$48.28.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 41.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -278.50%. With a float of $147.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $582.32 million.

The firm has a total of 4808 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.92, operating margin of -96.82, and the pretax margin is -97.35.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 19.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 2,010,718. In this transaction Director of this company bought 72,075 shares at a rate of $27.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,286,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 100,497 for $28.52, making the entire transaction worth $2,866,044. This insider now owns 2,219,883 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -98.46 while generating a return on equity of -110.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Qualtrics International Inc., XM], we can find that recorded value of 2.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.54. The third major resistance level sits at $10.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.16.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.09 billion has total of 581,280K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,076 M in contrast with the sum of -1,059 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 356,370 K and last quarter income was -279,250 K.