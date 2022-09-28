Recent developments with CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.50 cents.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $3.25, up 2.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.33 and dropped to $3.125 before settling in for the closing price of $3.13. Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has traded in a range of $3.00-$23.60.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 259.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 69.40%. With a float of $41.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 86 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.30, operating margin of -31.74, and the pretax margin is -44.12.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CleanSpark Inc. is 9.90%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 45,100. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 4,400 shares at a rate of $10.25, taking the stock ownership to the 77,757 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,357 for $11.18, making the entire transaction worth $37,531. This insider now owns 73,357 shares in total.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -44.12 while generating a return on equity of -13.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CleanSpark Inc.’s (CLSK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) saw its 5-day average volume 3.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, CleanSpark Inc.’s (CLSK) raw stochastic average was set at 4.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.33 in the near term. At $3.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.02. The third support level lies at $2.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 154.08 million has total of 47,096K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 49,440 K in contrast with the sum of -21,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,030 K and last quarter income was -29,340 K.