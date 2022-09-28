Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is 4.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

September 27, 2022, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) trading session started at the price of $10.19, that was 9.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.05 and dropped to $10.18 before settling in for the closing price of $9.97. A 52-week range for RXRX has been $4.92 – $26.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -177.30%. With a float of $144.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.55, operating margin of -1795.79, and the pretax margin is -1832.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 133,635. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.36, taking the stock ownership to the 93,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,500 for $10.50, making the entire transaction worth $26,255. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1832.18 while generating a return on equity of -47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 103.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

The latest stats from [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was inferior to 1.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 64.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.58. The third major resistance level sits at $12.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.84. The third support level lies at $9.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

There are 170,774K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.87 billion. As of now, sales total 10,180 K while income totals -186,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,670 K while its last quarter net income were -65,560 K.