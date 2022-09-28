Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) average volume reaches $1.28M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) stock priced at $55.24, down -3.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.60 and dropped to $52.52 before settling in for the closing price of $54.78. REXR’s price has ranged from $53.87 to $84.68 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 29.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.60%. With a float of $170.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 186 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.79, operating margin of +31.86, and the pretax margin is +30.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,001,856. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-President of this company sold 15,350 shares at a rate of $65.27, taking the stock ownership to the 52,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-President sold 16,402 for $62.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,019,361. This insider now owns 68,070 shares in total.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.20 while generating a return on equity of 3.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Looking closely at Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s (REXR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.50. However, in the short run, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.72. Second resistance stands at $56.70. The third major resistance level sits at $57.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.04 billion, the company has a total of 171,067K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 452,240 K while annual income is 128,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 149,120 K while its latest quarter income was 38,610 K.