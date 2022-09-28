ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) posted a -7.84% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) stock priced at $376.76, up 2.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $379.30 and dropped to $371.20 before settling in for the closing price of $370.10. NOW’s price has ranged from $367.71 to $707.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.40%. With a float of $201.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.00 million.

The firm has a total of 16881 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.05, operating margin of +4.36, and the pretax margin is +4.22.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of ServiceNow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,127,185. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 2,666 shares at a rate of $422.80, taking the stock ownership to the 6,627 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 6,600 for $423.90, making the entire transaction worth $2,797,732. This insider now owns 32,400 shares in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.90 while generating a return on equity of 7.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.54% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ServiceNow Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ServiceNow Inc., NOW], we can find that recorded value of 2.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.92.

During the past 100 days, ServiceNow Inc.’s (NOW) raw stochastic average was set at 7.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $451.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $507.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $381.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $384.58. The third major resistance level sits at $389.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $373.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $368.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $365.57.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 78.56 billion, the company has a total of 202,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,896 M while annual income is 230,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,752 M while its latest quarter income was 20,000 K.