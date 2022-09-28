Sonendo Inc. (SONX) volume exceeds 2.99 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $1.19, up 42.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.1429 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Over the past 52 weeks, SONX has traded in a range of $0.86-$12.24.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.90%. With a float of $20.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 219 employees.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Sonendo Inc. is 10.00%, while institutional ownership is 57.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 297,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 2,600,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Chief Talent Officer sold 2,714 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $4,004. This insider now owns 117,130 shares in total.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.56) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sonendo Inc.’s (SONX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonendo Inc. (SONX)

Looking closely at Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX), its last 5-days average volume was 4.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Sonendo Inc.’s (SONX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 193.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3922, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5292. However, in the short run, Sonendo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8524. Second resistance stands at $2.0347. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3895. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3153, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9605. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7782.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.10 million has total of 26,616K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,200 K in contrast with the sum of -48,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,550 K and last quarter income was -15,140 K.