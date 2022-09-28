Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) last year’s performance of -18.52% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.69, soaring 3.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.165 and dropped to $18.40 before settling in for the closing price of $18.46. Within the past 52 weeks, SBLK’s price has moved between $17.80 and $33.99.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 45.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.50%. With a float of $93.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.22 million.

The firm has a total of 181 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.66, operating margin of +51.49, and the pretax margin is +47.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.75) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +47.68 while generating a return on equity of 37.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Star Bulk Carriers Corp., SBLK], we can find that recorded value of 1.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) raw stochastic average was set at 4.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.64. The third major resistance level sits at $20.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.81.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.03 billion based on 102,295K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,427 M and income totals 680,530 K. The company made 417,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 200,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.