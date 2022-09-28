Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is -37.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.37, plunging -6.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.39 and dropped to $6.81 before settling in for the closing price of $7.33. Within the past 52 weeks, SCS’s price has moved between $7.19 and $13.16.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -1.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -84.60%. With a float of $106.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.44, operating margin of +0.14, and the pretax margin is +0.06.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Business Equipment & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Steelcase Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 337,923. In this transaction SVP, CAO, GC and Secretary of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $11.26, taking the stock ownership to the 288,388 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Director sold 3,900 for $11.98, making the entire transaction worth $46,708. This insider now owns 19,346 shares in total.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Latest Financial update

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +0.14 while generating a return on equity of 0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -49.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

The latest stats from [Steelcase Inc., SCS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.24 million was superior to 0.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Steelcase Inc.’s (SCS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.59. The third major resistance level sits at $7.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.43. The third support level lies at $6.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 874.36 million based on 112,762K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,773 M and income totals 4,000 K. The company made 863,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.