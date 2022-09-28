Twilio Inc. (TWLO) volume exceeds 2.83 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock priced at $71.20, up 1.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.60 and dropped to $68.30 before settling in for the closing price of $69.00. TWLO’s price has ranged from $64.29 to $373.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 59.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -63.00%. With a float of $171.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8510 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.25, operating margin of -31.69, and the pretax margin is -33.81.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 30,307. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 397 shares at a rate of $76.34, taking the stock ownership to the 156,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,503 for $80.93, making the entire transaction worth $283,498. This insider now owns 83,070 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.43 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Twilio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.38 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.88.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $72.37 in the near term. At $74.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.77.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.15 billion, the company has a total of 181,679K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,842 M while annual income is -949,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 943,350 K while its latest quarter income was -322,770 K.