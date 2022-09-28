Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) average volume reaches $1.77M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.39, plunging -9.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.47 and dropped to $3.855 before settling in for the closing price of $4.32. Within the past 52 weeks, VMEO’s price has moved between $4.22 and $35.62.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.90%. With a float of $149.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.46 million.

The firm has a total of 1219 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.09, operating margin of -15.58, and the pretax margin is -13.26.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -13.47 while generating a return on equity of -23.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vimeo Inc., VMEO], we can find that recorded value of 2.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.69. The third major resistance level sits at $4.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.07.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 643.90 million based on 166,194K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 391,680 K and income totals -52,770 K. The company made 110,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.