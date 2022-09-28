Vy Global Growth (VYGG) posted a 0.20% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

September 27, 2022, Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) trading session started at the price of $10.03, that was 0.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.04 and dropped to $10.03 before settling in for the closing price of $10.00. A 52-week range for VYGG has been $9.77 – $10.05.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 199.30%. With a float of $57.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.88 million.

Vy Global Growth (VYGG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vy Global Growth stocks. The insider ownership of Vy Global Growth is 0.81%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%.

Vy Global Growth (VYGG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 3.53.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 199.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vy Global Growth (VYGG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47

Technical Analysis of Vy Global Growth (VYGG)

Looking closely at Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Vy Global Growth’s (VYGG) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.90.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) Key Stats

There are 57,500K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 721.68 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 18,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 11,150 K.