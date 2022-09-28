Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 182,190 K

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1849, plunging -8.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1918 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Within the past 52 weeks, WTRH’s price has moved between $0.14 and $2.28.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 100.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -129.60%. With a float of $169.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 845 employees.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Waitr Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 23,598. In this transaction Director of this company sold 97,595 shares at a rate of $0.24, taking the stock ownership to the 320,192 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Director sold 168,518 for $0.26, making the entire transaction worth $43,174. This insider now owns 417,787 shares in total.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 46.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54 and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) saw its 5-day average volume 4.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Waitr Holdings Inc.’s (WTRH) raw stochastic average was set at 5.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 170.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2818, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3777. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1812 in the near term. At $0.2024, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2130. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1494, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1388. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1176.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.46 million based on 190,781K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 182,190 K and income totals -5,230 K. The company made 31,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.