$1.23M in average volume shows that Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is heading in the right direction

On September 28, 2022, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) opened at $3.88, lower -24.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.03 and dropped to $2.92 before settling in for the closing price of $4.01. Price fluctuations for GROV have ranged from $2.66 to $12.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.10% at the time writing. With a float of $19.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.87 million.

The firm has a total of 900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 42.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 242,577. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 64,344 shares at a rate of $3.77, taking the stock ownership to the 32,163 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 64,344 for $3.77, making the entire transaction worth $242,577. This insider now owns 32,163 shares in total.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94

Technical Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., GROV], we can find that recorded value of 1.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 244.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 228.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.44. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.51.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Key Stats

There are currently 162,870K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 503.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 383,685 K according to its annual income of 2,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,280 K and its income totaled -35,310 K.