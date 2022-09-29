$178.57K in average volume shows that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) is heading in the right direction

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) kicked off on September 28, 2022, at the price of $8.49, up 7.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.49 and dropped to $8.49 before settling in for the closing price of $8.33. Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has traded in a range of $5.32-$34.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.00%. With a float of $28.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 138 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.26, operating margin of -395.46, and the pretax margin is -395.37.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is 11.56%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 22, was worth 58,893. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $31.00, taking the stock ownership to the 901,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Director sold 22,820 for $31.56, making the entire transaction worth $720,156. This insider now owns 903,115 shares in total.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.81) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -395.37 while generating a return on equity of -24.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s (FDMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 17.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 104.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s (FDMT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.48 in the near term. At $9.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.98. The third support level lies at $7.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 291.61 million has total of 32,382K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,040 K in contrast with the sum of -71,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 160 K and last quarter income was -28,090 K.