2.23% volatility in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) stock priced at $115.83, up 2.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $118.94 and dropped to $115.09 before settling in for the closing price of $115.14. EA’s price has ranged from $109.24 to $146.72 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 7.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.80%. With a float of $276.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.00 million.

In an organization with 12900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Electronic Arts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 100,704. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $125.88, taking the stock ownership to the 26,914 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,500 for $125.88, making the entire transaction worth $188,820. This insider now owns 32,200 shares in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.25% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Electronic Arts Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.99.

During the past 100 days, Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) raw stochastic average was set at 27.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.34. However, in the short run, Electronic Arts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $119.83. Second resistance stands at $121.31. The third major resistance level sits at $123.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $112.13.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.41 billion, the company has a total of 278,045K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,991 M while annual income is 789,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,767 M while its latest quarter income was 311,000 K.