21.58% percent quarterly performance for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is not indicative of the underlying story

September 28, 2022, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) trading session started at the price of $16.55, that was 1.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.83 and dropped to $16.41 before settling in for the closing price of $16.54. A 52-week range for ASAI has been $9.73 – $18.62.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 55.90%. With a float of $159.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.40 million.

The firm has a total of 60000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.53, operating margin of +6.17, and the pretax margin is +4.30.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +3.84 while generating a return on equity of 77.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sendas Distribuidora S.A., ASAI], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s (ASAI) raw stochastic average was set at 66.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.08. The third major resistance level sits at $17.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.06.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Key Stats

There are 269,667K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.70 billion. As of now, sales total 7,764 M while income totals 298,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,709 M while its last quarter net income were 65,030 K.