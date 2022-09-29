-4.12% percent quarterly performance for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is not indicative of the underlying story

On September 28, 2022, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) opened at $91.88, higher 0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.88 and dropped to $90.28 before settling in for the closing price of $90.77. Price fluctuations for ED have ranged from $71.52 to $102.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.50% at the time writing. With a float of $354.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.30 million.

The firm has a total of 13871 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.21, operating margin of +20.48, and the pretax margin is +10.11.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Consolidated Edison Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 86. In this transaction VP & Controller of this company bought 1 shares at a rate of $99.55, taking the stock ownership to the 1,060 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 80 for $97.78, making the entire transaction worth $7,822. This insider now owns 18,410 shares in total.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.48) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.84 while generating a return on equity of 6.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.24% during the next five years compared to -1.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Consolidated Edison Inc., ED], we can find that recorded value of 1.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s (ED) raw stochastic average was set at 29.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $92.59. The third major resistance level sits at $93.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $88.51.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Key Stats

There are currently 354,582K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,676 M according to its annual income of 1,346 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,415 M and its income totaled 255,000 K.