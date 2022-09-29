$467.64K in average volume shows that Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) stock priced at $1.21, up 6.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. ALZN’s price has ranged from $0.80 to $3.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -133.50%. With a float of $47.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Alzamend Neuro Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 10,414. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 8,500 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 for $1.11, making the entire transaction worth $11,092. This insider now owns 28,000 shares in total.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -160.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s (ALZN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0293, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2012. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3367 in the near term. At $1.4933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9533. The third support level lies at $0.7967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 125.61 million, the company has a total of 95,482K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -12,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,040 K.