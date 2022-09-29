$644.46K in average volume shows that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) stock priced at $68.38, up 0.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.23 and dropped to $68.37 before settling in for the closing price of $68.20. WWE’s price has ranged from $46.91 to $75.23 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.50%. With a float of $42.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 870 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.78, operating margin of +24.16, and the pretax margin is +20.99.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,000,500. In this transaction Executive Producer & Chief Glo of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $66.70, taking the stock ownership to the 271,171 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 9,800 for $60.14, making the entire transaction worth $589,372. This insider now owns 30,737 shares in total.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.20 while generating a return on equity of 46.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 36.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Looking closely at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) raw stochastic average was set at 68.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.77. However, in the short run, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.89. Second resistance stands at $70.99. The third major resistance level sits at $71.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.17.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.14 billion, the company has a total of 74,396K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,095 M while annual income is 180,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 328,140 K while its latest quarter income was 49,100 K.