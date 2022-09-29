8.52% volatility in Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 28, 2022, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) opened at $0.51, lower -0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.548 and dropped to $0.492 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Price fluctuations for OIG have ranged from $0.49 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -0.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.70% at the time writing. With a float of $98.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1329 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.95, operating margin of -61.84, and the pretax margin is -72.76.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orbital Energy Group Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -60.14 while generating a return on equity of -88.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -19.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG)

The latest stats from [Orbital Energy Group Inc., OIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.1 million was inferior to 1.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s (OIG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7235, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2515. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5361. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5700. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5921. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4801, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4580. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4241.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Key Stats

There are currently 114,856K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 59.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 82,950 K according to its annual income of -61,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 93,910 K and its income totaled -30,820 K.