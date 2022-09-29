$993.96K in average volume shows that Dover Corporation (DOV) is heading in the right direction

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) on September 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $117.78, soaring 2.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.51 and dropped to $117.08 before settling in for the closing price of $116.67. Within the past 52 weeks, DOV’s price has moved between $115.02 and $184.04.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 64.60%. With a float of $141.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 25000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.63, operating margin of +16.54, and the pretax margin is +17.72.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dover Corporation is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 48,804. In this transaction SVP, Operations of this company bought 350 shares at a rate of $139.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,744 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Vice President, Tax sold 3,287 for $153.43, making the entire transaction worth $504,338. This insider now owns 3,051 shares in total.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.07) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +14.21 while generating a return on equity of 29.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.01% during the next five years compared to 19.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Dover Corporation (DOV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.87, a number that is poised to hit 2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dover Corporation (DOV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.95 million, its volume of 1.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.39.

During the past 100 days, Dover Corporation’s (DOV) raw stochastic average was set at 17.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $144.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $121.19 in the near term. At $122.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $124.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $117.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $114.33.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.26 billion based on 143,549K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,907 M and income totals 1,124 M. The company made 2,159 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 289,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.