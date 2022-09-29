A major move is in the offing as Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) market cap hits 8.23 billion

On September 28, 2022, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) opened at $34.59, higher 2.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.58 and dropped to $34.52 before settling in for the closing price of $34.40. Price fluctuations for BBWI have ranged from $25.75 to $82.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -8.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.90% at the time writing. With a float of $222.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.93, operating margin of +25.51, and the pretax margin is +18.05.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 690,315. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 16,338 shares at a rate of $42.25, taking the stock ownership to the 11,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 6,000 for $55.00, making the entire transaction worth $330,000. This insider now owns 98,888 shares in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.52) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +13.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.17% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.79 million, its volume of 2.47 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) raw stochastic average was set at 34.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.80 in the near term. At $36.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.68.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Key Stats

There are currently 228,374K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,882 M according to its annual income of 1,333 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,618 M and its income totaled 120,000 K.