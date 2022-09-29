ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is 8.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) kicked off on September 28, 2022, at the price of $8.24, up 8.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.03 and dropped to $8.20 before settling in for the closing price of $8.16. Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has traded in a range of $6.10-$22.82.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -134.40%. With a float of $113.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1470 employees.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 37,370. In this transaction Chief Sales Officer of this company sold 2,931 shares at a rate of $12.75, taking the stock ownership to the 66,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer sold 16,535 for $20.08, making the entire transaction worth $332,023. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 47.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.21 in the near term. At $9.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.88. The third support level lies at $7.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.41 billion has total of 157,680K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 358,440 K in contrast with the sum of -78,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 115,070 K and last quarter income was -24,520 K.