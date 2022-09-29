Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) volume exceeds 1.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) kicked off on September 28, 2022, at the price of $0.3188, up 8.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.345 and dropped to $0.31 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has traded in a range of $0.30-$3.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 168.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.50%. With a float of $181.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 426 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -124.23, and the pretax margin is -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 416. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,147 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 418,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 4,567 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,653. This insider now owns 43,430 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

The latest stats from [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.57 million was inferior to 7.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0843. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3633. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3817. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2933. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2767.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.91 million has total of 183,849K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,580 K in contrast with the sum of -282,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 126,760 K and last quarter income was 29,280 K.