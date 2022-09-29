Arrival (ARVL) average volume reaches $5.87M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) stock priced at $0.82, up 2.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8649 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. ARVL’s price has ranged from $0.80 to $17.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -400.00%. With a float of $195.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $486.07 million.

The firm has a total of 2695 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Arrival (ARVL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Arrival is 66.39%, while institutional ownership is 13.90%.

Arrival (ARVL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arrival’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arrival, ARVL], we can find that recorded value of 2.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Arrival’s (ARVL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2870, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9388. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8679. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8888. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9128. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8230, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7990. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7781.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 526.48 million, the company has a total of 638,278K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -5,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -89,570 K.