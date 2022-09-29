Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) posted a -2.26% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) stock priced at $20.00, up 1.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.515 and dropped to $19.90 before settling in for the closing price of $19.98. ASB’s price has ranged from $17.45 to $25.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.00%. With a float of $146.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4000 employees.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 81,407. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $20.35, taking the stock ownership to the 48,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $19.85, making the entire transaction worth $19,852. This insider now owns 8,000 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +32.87 while generating a return on equity of 8.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Associated Banc-Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Looking closely at Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 64.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.58. However, in the short run, Associated Banc-Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.60. Second resistance stands at $20.87. The third major resistance level sits at $21.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.37.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.10 billion, the company has a total of 150,305K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,131 M while annual income is 350,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 312,450 K while its latest quarter income was 86,820 K.