Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) average volume reaches $537.49K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) on September 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $52.80, soaring 5.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.34 and dropped to $52.18 before settling in for the closing price of $51.99. Within the past 52 weeks, BECN’s price has moved between $45.71 and $65.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -16.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -73.00%. With a float of $49.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.10 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.05, operating margin of +7.13, and the pretax margin is +4.49.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 229,200. In this transaction President, West Division of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $57.30, taking the stock ownership to the 5,937 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 103,931 for $57.73, making the entire transaction worth $5,999,999. This insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in total.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.51) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +3.33 while generating a return on equity of 10.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.83% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Trading Performance Indicators

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 2.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)

Looking closely at Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s (BECN) raw stochastic average was set at 46.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.35. However, in the short run, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.09. Second resistance stands at $57.30. The third major resistance level sits at $59.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.57 billion based on 65,002K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,642 M and income totals -45,500 K. The company made 2,358 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 174,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.