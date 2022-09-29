C3.ai Inc. (AI) kicked off at the price of $12.96: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On September 28, 2022, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) opened at $12.94, higher 0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.13 and dropped to $12.80 before settling in for the closing price of $12.93. Price fluctuations for AI have ranged from $12.74 to $53.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -241.60% at the time writing. With a float of $90.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.84 million.

The firm has a total of 704 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 46.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 3,466. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 265 shares at a rate of $13.08, taking the stock ownership to the 357,784 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 485 for $13.00, making the entire transaction worth $6,305. This insider now owns 358,049 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [C3.ai Inc., AI], we can find that recorded value of 1.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.29. The third major resistance level sits at $13.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.47.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are currently 108,482K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,760 K according to its annual income of -192,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 65,310 K and its income totaled -71,870 K.