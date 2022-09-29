Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.33 million

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) stock priced at $40.79, up 4.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.53 and dropped to $40.73 before settling in for the closing price of $40.36. CIEN’s price has ranged from $39.44 to $78.28 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.80%. With a float of $146.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7241 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.25, operating margin of +14.57, and the pretax margin is +12.78.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 91,737. In this transaction SVP Global Sales and Marketing of this company sold 2,249 shares at a rate of $40.79, taking the stock ownership to the 75,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s SVP, Software and Services sold 2,540 for $40.79, making the entire transaction worth $103,607. This insider now owns 64,247 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.81 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 44.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ciena Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 281.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Looking closely at Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.61. However, in the short run, Ciena Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.86. Second resistance stands at $43.59. The third major resistance level sits at $44.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.26.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.31 billion, the company has a total of 148,142K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,621 M while annual income is 500,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 867,980 K while its latest quarter income was 10,510 K.