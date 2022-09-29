Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.96 million

On September 28, 2022, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) opened at $1.20, higher 2.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.185 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Price fluctuations for CTXR have ranged from $0.83 to $2.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.60% at the time writing. With a float of $133.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15 employees.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.10%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -27.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Looking closely at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 69.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2820. However, in the short run, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2583. Second resistance stands at $1.3067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0883.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

There are currently 146,130K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 175.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -23,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,860 K.