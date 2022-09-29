Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.24 million

September 28, 2022, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) trading session started at the price of $4.70, that was -0.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.86 and dropped to $4.62 before settling in for the closing price of $4.83. A 52-week range for DADA has been $4.58 – $24.83.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.60%. With a float of $251.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.80 million.

The firm has a total of 3132 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.14, operating margin of -38.96, and the pretax margin is -36.16.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dada Nexus Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 2.71%, while institutional ownership is 20.30%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -35.99 while generating a return on equity of -45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dada Nexus Limited, DADA], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.01. The third major resistance level sits at $5.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.43.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

There are 258,804K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.25 billion. As of now, sales total 1,077 M while income totals -387,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 344,900 K while its last quarter net income were -87,520 K.