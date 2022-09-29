Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is expecting -20.36% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) kicked off on September 28, 2022, at the price of $71.36, up 2.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.09 and dropped to $71.225 before settling in for the closing price of $70.86. Over the past 52 weeks, EMN has traded in a range of $70.63-$129.48.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 3.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.50%. With a float of $122.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.02, operating margin of +14.01, and the pretax margin is +10.32.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Eastman Chemical Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 586,798. In this transaction SVP, Chf Mfg & Eng Ofc of this company sold 4,858 shares at a rate of $120.79, taking the stock ownership to the 3,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s SVP & CTO sold 14,738 for $122.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,809,118. This insider now owns 2,249 shares in total.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.7) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.18 while generating a return on equity of 14.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.64% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Eastman Chemical Company’s (EMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.17, a number that is poised to hit 2.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Looking closely at Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.01.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Chemical Company’s (EMN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.72. However, in the short run, Eastman Chemical Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.41. Second resistance stands at $74.18. The third major resistance level sits at $75.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.68.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.17 billion has total of 122,809K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,476 M in contrast with the sum of 857,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,784 M and last quarter income was 256,000 K.