Edison International (EIX) with a beta value of 0.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) on September 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.15, plunging -0.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.32 and dropped to $61.07 before settling in for the closing price of $61.37. Within the past 52 weeks, EIX’s price has moved between $54.98 and $73.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.10%. With a float of $381.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $381.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13003 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.50, operating margin of +18.92, and the pretax margin is +5.29.

Edison International (EIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Edison International is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 7,692. In this transaction Director of this company bought 111 shares at a rate of $69.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director bought 155 for $67.18, making the entire transaction worth $10,413. This insider now owns 6,011 shares in total.

Edison International (EIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.49 while generating a return on equity of 5.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.35% during the next five years compared to -12.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Edison International (EIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

Looking closely at Edison International (NYSE: EIX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Edison International’s (EIX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.14. However, in the short run, Edison International’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.06. Second resistance stands at $62.82. The third major resistance level sits at $63.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.56.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.72 billion based on 381,432K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,905 M and income totals 925,000 K. The company made 4,008 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 292,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.