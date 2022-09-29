Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 692,490 K

On September 28, 2022, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) opened at $83.98, higher 5.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.68 and dropped to $83.385 before settling in for the closing price of $84.83. Price fluctuations for ENTG have ranged from $83.33 to $158.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 14.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.40% at the time writing. With a float of $147.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6850 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.01, operating margin of +24.01, and the pretax margin is +20.84.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Entegris Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 379,155. In this transaction SVP & CTO of this company sold 3,297 shares at a rate of $115.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 12,142 for $133.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,616,092. This insider now owns 20,980 shares in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.99) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +17.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.79% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Entegris Inc. (ENTG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 180.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

The latest stats from [Entegris Inc., ENTG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.13 million was superior to 1.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.13.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.70. The third major resistance level sits at $97.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.83.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

There are currently 148,964K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,299 M according to its annual income of 409,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 692,490 K and its income totaled 99,490 K.