Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) with a beta value of 1.03 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On September 28, 2022, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) opened at $45.43, higher 1.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.69 and dropped to $44.95 before settling in for the closing price of $44.94. Price fluctuations for GLPI have ranged from $41.81 to $52.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 8.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.70% at the time writing. With a float of $244.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.41, operating margin of +67.42, and the pretax margin is +46.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 156,000. In this transaction EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $52.00, taking the stock ownership to the 185,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 19, when Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 2,714 for $50.00, making the entire transaction worth $135,700. This insider now owns 188,993 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +43.88 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.55 million, its volume of 1.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.87 in the near term. At $46.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.39.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

There are currently 255,479K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,216 M according to its annual income of 534,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 326,510 K and its income totaled 155,790 K.