Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -21.30% last month.

September 28, 2022, Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) trading session started at the price of $9.38, that was 2.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.855 and dropped to $9.37 before settling in for the closing price of $9.31. A 52-week range for GEL has been $7.61 – $13.48.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 4.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 51.20%. With a float of $106.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1903 employees.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genesis Energy L.P. stocks. The insider ownership of Genesis Energy L.P. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 74.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 200,400. In this transaction President, Genesis Alkali, LLC of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $10.02, taking the stock ownership to the 120,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $9.48, making the entire transaction worth $94,762. This insider now owns 2,707,890 shares in total.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.10% during the next five years compared to -31.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Genesis Energy L.P.’s (GEL) raw stochastic average was set at 35.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.80 in the near term. At $10.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.10. The third support level lies at $8.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Key Stats

There are 122,579K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.26 billion. As of now, sales total 2,125 M while income totals -165,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 721,730 K while its last quarter net income were 35,350 K.