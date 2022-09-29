GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,346 M

On September 28, 2022, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) opened at $4.29, lower -0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.335 and dropped to $4.225 before settling in for the closing price of $4.29. Price fluctuations for EAF have ranged from $4.22 to $13.38 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 25.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.10% at the time writing. With a float of $256.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1353 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.57, operating margin of +38.44, and the pretax margin is +33.91.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 95.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 59,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.96, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $12.75, making the entire transaction worth $446,134. This insider now owns 35,000 shares in total.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.44) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.87% during the next five years compared to 43.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

The latest stats from [GrafTech International Ltd., EAF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.46 million was superior to 2.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.39. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.11.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Key Stats

There are currently 260,224K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,346 M according to its annual income of 388,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 363,650 K and its income totaled 115,000 K.