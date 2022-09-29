HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) last year’s performance of -24.57% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

September 28, 2022, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) trading session started at the price of $186.06, that was 3.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $190.935 and dropped to $184.61 before settling in for the closing price of $184.31. A 52-week range for HCA has been $164.47 – $279.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 93.70%. With a float of $215.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 204000 employees.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25, was worth 64,564. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 325 shares at a rate of $198.66, taking the stock ownership to the 89,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer sold 2,358 for $218.87, making the entire transaction worth $516,086. This insider now owns 11,392 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.7) by $0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.80, a number that is poised to hit 3.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Looking closely at HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.34.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 39.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $206.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $223.99. However, in the short run, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $192.38. Second resistance stands at $194.82. The third major resistance level sits at $198.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $186.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $182.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $179.73.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

There are 287,025K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 55.25 billion. As of now, sales total 58,752 M while income totals 6,956 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,820 M while its last quarter net income were 1,155 M.